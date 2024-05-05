Candidate Offers Company ₹41,690 To Hire Him, Here's What Happens Next

The recruitment team of a company which has posted about a vacancy often receive hundreds of profiles seeking job. This makes it necessary for the candidate to try their best to reach out to them and mark a spot. Here's how a person managed to stand out with his stunning cover letter. Was it a bribe, or a mere technique to grab the attention of the employer towards your resume? No comments on that, but we will tell you what the candidate did to please the company to consider his resume.

Spoilers ahead! It was learned that the person offered a huge sum of money to hire him on the team. Also, the candidate tried to take help of reverse psychology to help himself secure the job. The note concluded saying, "Looking forward to your rejection." It was definitely something strange.

The person applied for a position at Wingify, a software company based in Delhi, India. The applicant's unusual words caught the attention of founder and chairman of the company named Paras Chopra, who took to social media narrating the incident.

Chopra expressed about being impressed with the pitch which read, "I want to work at Wingify. I have a unique proposition for you. I'll pay you USD 500 to hire me..." It was learned that the candidate promised to meet the expectations of the company or accept rejection within a week and walk away without taking the deposit money back.

It is yet unclear whether the person secured a job or not. “Obviously won’t take money but very impressed with the pitch,” said Chopra.

Since Wingify founder shared it on X, the message has went viral. Netizens loved the attention-grabbing technique and said, "That's one way to do it. Love this!" A few found the candidate desperate to find a job and termed the incident "Hunger games."