Chinese woman quit her job for THIS bizarre reason

Feng creating sand art

Finding a job that can balance your passion as well as career goals and earn a living is not that easy to find, especially when you have the most explorable and quirky dreams to chase and achieve. A woman in China took to quit her sales job in order to opt for something bizarre or less famed.

How about the beach being your workplace and the sand your so-called desktop to pour in creativity? Let's decode it for you. When a woman came across some messages and caricatures on a bench she got inspired to change her profession. She quit the mundane workplace and made up her mind to draw positive messages on the sand.

She has been identified as a mother of twins and is surnamed Feng, according to a Chinese news outlet SCMP. In a video shared on the region-based social media platform, Feng was spotted creating illustrations of the sand. Reportedly, the unusual job brings her a respectable living and she has already been receiving bookings to create more sand art. "She plumped for her new vocation because it affords her flexible hours to take care of her family – and she makes more money," SCMP reported.

You may ask whether it would ever seem like a proper job, and the answer would be no. She did go offbeat! This woman probably always wanted to "enjoy" and feel "happy" at work and according to her drawing in the sand gives her that vibe.

