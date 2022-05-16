Quitting job? Check out this funny poetry about resignation email

Have you ever heard someone say something positive about their job? Rare! Most often is the case that we come across people irritated over their work-life and wanting to resign.

Have plans to quit your job? Don't worry, we've got you covered. Just relax and watch this amusing video of a viral resignation copy.

Cajole Kapoor, Bangalore based Instagrammer who makes reels about corporate life, recently posted a video titled "My resignation email."

It's too amusing and relatable to pass it unwatched. Netizens are loving her video and can't get over it. The video is in a poetry format. Her post caption read, "Pls feel free to use this template for your resignation emails."

In her video, she rants about everything that everyone rants about at work, making it very relatable. Her video is interesting because of the style and words she uses.

The video has over 500k views and more than 25k likes. Some interesting comments for our readers:

"Thanks, I will use it for my resignation."

"My two biggest questions in life are: a) how is Kunal Karma still alive? and B) how does CAJOLE still have a job. "

"I barely make a living!"

"Sad boring Monday turned into an active happy Monday because of your video @cajole"

"Saving to use this at the right time"

