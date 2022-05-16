Watch: Girl dancing at funeral on Salman Khan's song

Recently, a video went viral in which a girl was seen dancing to Salman Khan's song ‘Le Le Maza Le' at ‘Shradhanjali Sabha’ which loosely translates to ‘funeral meet’.

In the video, the girl is seen dancing on stage in front of a banner showing pictures of the deceased. This has shocked netizens.

Reportedly, the video went viral in 2018 but again it has been circulated on the internet. The clip has been reuploaded by meemlogy on Instagram with the caption, "But why"

Since posting the video has gained 1 Million views, 49k likes, and has received multiple comments.

Have a look at the video:

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 01:15 PM IST