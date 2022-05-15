Watch video: Kitten plays peek-a-boo!

Recently, a video of a kitten playing peek-a-boo has been winning hearts on the internet.

In the video, the kitten is seen hiding behind a wall, waiting patiently for her owner to arrive. She then jumps and scares him as soon as he comes.

One of the users commented, "My sister’s cat used to run out from behind trees (on its back legs upright ) and just chase me and dig her claws into my legs when she caught up to me."

The clip was shared by @Yoda4ever on Twitter with the caption, "Gotcha."

The video was uploaded yesterday and since then it has gained 67k views, 3k likes, multiple likes and retweets.

Have a look at the video:

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 05:53 PM IST