Watch video: Cat comforts a crying baby!

Recently, a video went viral in which a cat is seen comforting a baby.

In the video, the baby is crying, the cat goes up to her and tries to comfort her by patting her on the back and sitting beside her. This video has melted the hearts of netizens.

One of the users commented, "This is adorable. Those of us who have cats recognize this behaviour: when we cry, when we are sad, they react exactly like this lovely tortie. They offer support and love in a way that is indescribable."

Another user joked, "When I cry, my cat runs for the hills!"

This video was uploaded by @Yoda4ever on Twitter yesterday with the caption, "Cat comforts crying baby."

Since posting, the video has gained 264k views, 20k likes, and multiple comments.

Have a look at the video:

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 03:55 PM IST