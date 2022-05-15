Watch: What this man does that leaves waitress in tears and netizens overwhelmed

You'll never know the story behind the bright smile. Leaving a good tip to appreciate the services of the waiter or waitress is definitely a generous move.

Recently, a video went viral in which a man tipped a huge amount of money to a waitress. Her reaction is winning hearts on the internet.

In the video, the man stands up and can be heard saying, "On behalf of all of us, here's about a thousand bucks." The waitress reacts by placing a hand on her face as she tries to hold back her tears. She can be heard saying, "Thank you so much, everyone. You guys have no idea how this helps me out in life. I'm a single mom." and shakes his hand and hugs him.

The video was shared by Goodnews_movement on Instagram a few hours back with a caption that reads, "This waitress is surprised with an extra generous tip... she explains how it'll come in handy as she's a single mom @ryanthelionvo... humans being amazing."

Since it was posted, the video has been watched 1 million times and had received 90k likes and multiple comments.

Have a look at the video:

