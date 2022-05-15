Watch: Wait, what! Fish becomes transparent when taken out of water, leaving netizens amazed

Fishes are incredible species, and their videos are always delightful to watch.

Recently, a video went viral in which a fish becomes transparent and changes its color, which has left netizens amazed.

In the video, the man takes the fish out of the water, and in an instance, the fish became transparent. So much so, that can even see the man's fingers. In the end, he puts it back in the water and it changes it's colour again to black.

One of the users commented, "holy sh*t i can't believe it's real when it came out of the water at first i thought it was a giant rubber lure!"

The video was uploaded by @TheFigen on Twitter a few hours back with the caption, "Glass squid that changes color instantly."

Since being posted, the video has been watched 440k times and has received 21k likes, multiple comments and retweets.

Have a look at the video:

Glass squid that changes color instantly.

pic.twitter.com/SCyRirE9cG — Figen (@TheFigen) May 14, 2022

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 12:30 PM IST