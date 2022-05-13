e-Paper Get App
Wait, what! Dog runs at the speed of light

See what happens when a man's best friend runs at the speed of light

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 03:49 PM IST

Dogs are man's best friend.

In a three-second clip, a police officer tosses a ball in the air. Within a fraction of a second, the ball he tossed is gone as the dog catches it and runs away. This clip has left netizens amazed.

One of the users commented: "That’s the phantom dog in the legend."

Another one joked by asking, "Cheetah dog?"

The clip was uploaded by Doç Dr M Kadri Akboğa on Twitter with a caption in Turkish, which loosely translates to: "Our discharge rate from the hospital after 36 hours of shift."

Since posted this video has been watched 287k times and received multiple comments and retweets.

Have a look at the video:

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 03:43 PM IST