Is Sanjana Ganesan vibing in Beast-Pushpa's viral adah? Here's her tweet over hubby Jasprit Bumrah taking 5 wickets against KKR

Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah took five wickets for 10 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL 2022 match at the DY Patil Stadium on Monday. It was his best bowling figure in T20 cricket.

Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan took to Twitter and wrote: "Holy moly! my husband is fire."

If you have tuned to the lyrics of Vijay thalapathy's 'Halamithi Habibi' from the Kollywood release 'Beast', it's a lot to rhyme with Sanjana's 'Holy moly' remark.

A sneak peak into the lyrics:

Holi holi, Pakathula sirikkum rangoli

Jolly jolly, Vekkathula mayangura doli

Also, Allu Arjun's Pushpa fever seems to have gripped the wifey as she took to bring the fire vibes from the film. Her tweet could easily remind people of the famous dialogue where the actor says, "Pushpa naam sunkar, flower samjhe kya? 'fire' hai mein."

Soon after the words hit social media, it flooded with likes, comments and retweets. The beverage brand Thumbs up replied to Sanjana's tweet by writing, "We agree." Have a look at the tweet:

Holy moly! My husband is 🔥🔥🔥 — Sanjana Ganesan (@SanjanaGanesan) May 9, 2022

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 12:27 PM IST