'Mrs Janaki' fame Abishek Kumar recreates Dhanush's lungi dance from film Aadukalam, but why? Check here

Love watching Kollywood star Dhanush on the big screen? 'Mrs Janaki' fame comedian Abishek Kumar took to recreate the actor's lungi dance from film Aadukalam in his recent video. The reason for hooking to the beats with the south Indian punch is none another experiencing love-shuv vibes.

To the unversed, in the Tamil movie Aadukalam, Dhanush was seen dancing in happiness when his lady love (played by Taapsee Pannu) sighs towards him in a cutely shy manner. The song 'Otha sollala' from the 2011 film showed Dhanush candidly grooving to the beats with his lungi on the busy streets of Madurai, just as if nobody's watching him in his deewana swag avatar.

"When your crush finally replies to your texts," read the on-screen text from the now-viral video. The moment when one's loved one smiles or says a Hi can be a mesmerizing feeling, so special and unforgettable! In the recent video, Abishek took to express how a person in love would respond in joy after breaking the ice with their honeybunny.

Since the video made it to Instagram, just a few hours ago, it has won the hearts of netizens with thousands of views and likes. Haven't watched it yet? Check the video, right here:

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 10:43 AM IST