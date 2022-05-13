Watch: Heart-melting video of boy reuniting with aunt after 3 years

Recently, a sentimental video of a kid reacting after reuniting with his aunt went viral.

In the video, the boy along with his parents is seen waiting for the aunt to arrive at the airport. As soon as he sees her he runs up to her and hugs her. She takes him in her arms and he rests his head on her shoulder.

"Met my elder brother, sister-in-law, and little nephew after 2.5 years!" reads the text on the video.

The video was shared by Kanika Malhotra, a singer and a performer, a few days back and since then it has been watched almost 8 million times and received 303k likes and multiple comments.

Have a look at the video:

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 03:40 PM IST