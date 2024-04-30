Pani Puri Priced At ₹333 At Mumbai Airport Doesn't Shock Netizens

How much does a plate of mouth-watering pani puri cost in your city? While the prices may range from ₹25-50 across regions, some lavish eateries might have also added it to their menu for an expensive rate extending to over a hundred rupees. Before the high amount reduces your food cravings, let us tell you that the internet is not surprised over the cost at which chaat items are priced at the Mumbai Airport, however some of you would fall into worry after learning that a plate of Elco Pani Puri or Dahi Puri can empty your pockets with ₹333.

Real estate is expensive for food stalls at the CSIA Mumbai airport - but I didn’t know THIS expensive 👀 pic.twitter.com/JRFMw3unLu — Kaushik Mukherjee (@kaushikmkj) April 29, 2024

A photo showing chaat item priced for ₹333 at the airport instead of just ₹33 at a food street stall has caught the attention of netizens and created some buzz. Surprisingly, they aren't worried over the high amount at which these dishes are priced as they understand that most things at the premises are expensive due to taxes.

Check reactions below

While a few internet users wondered whether anybody actually tries chaat items at an airport instead of enjoying it with a local vendor on the streets, others noted that the prices at the airport aren't blame.

Reflecting on the high pricing and the questionable thought about people eating chaat items on the airport, people claimed that such dishes would have become stale due to hardly anyone purchasing it.