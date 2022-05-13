e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Viral / Watch: Kid being self-independent

Watch: Kid being self-independent

Video of little girl putting on her prosthesis for the first time has inspired netizens

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 03:48 PM IST

Advertisement

Recently, a video went viral on the internet in which a girl is putting prosthesis by herself for the first time.

In the video, the girl is seen sitting on a chair and tryies to put a prosthesis on her leg for the first time. Initially, she struggles a bit but still has a smile on her face. Eventually, she succeeds and gives a bright smile while looking at the camera.

The video has been shared by goodnews_movement on Instagram with a caption, "This sweet girl puts on her prosthetic herself for the first time. I feel like an older sibling.. and I don't know her. So proud! You got this!"

Since posted this video has been watched almost 2 Million times and had received 161k likes and multiple comments.

Have a look at the video:

ALSO READ

Wait, what! Dog runs at the speed of light Wait, what! Dog runs at the speed of light
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Watch: Heart-melting video of boy reuniting with aunt after 3 years Watch: Heart-melting video of boy reuniting with aunt after 3 years

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 03:43 PM IST