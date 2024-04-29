Heart-Warming VIDEO: PM Modi Reacts After Young Girl Displays Lovely Sketch Featuring His Late Mother At Karnataka Rally

PM Modi Delighted After Young Girl Displays Lovely Sketch Featuring His Late Mother At Karnataka Rally | X

Bagalkot: A heart-warming video has surfaced on the internet in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen praising a young girl who displayed a sketch in Karnataka's Bagalkot on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing a rally in Bagalkot when he saw a young girl with a sketch in which PM Modi is seen with his mother Heeraben Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi got excited after watching the lovely sketch and asked the girl to give the sketch to him.

The heartwarming video of the Prime Minister's gesture towards the girl is going viral on social media, and it can be seen in the video that PM Modi is happy with the girl's art. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the rally, notices the girl and asks the SPG commandos to take the picture from her. He says, "This girl has been standing with the picture for so long, please take the photo from her."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

PM Modi Asks Girl For Her Name And Address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asks the girl to write down her name and address on the photo. On hearing this, the girl jumps in excitement, and her happiness seems to know no bounds in the video. She happily surrenders the painting to the SPG guards, who took the picture from her and give it to the Prime Minister. PM Narendra Modi also said, "I will definitely send you letters." After which the people present in the rally started chanting, "Modi, Modi" in excitement.

Girl Thanks PM Narendra Modi

The girl then thanked the Prime Minister with folded hands, and PM Modi also showed a thumbs up to the girl. The heart-warming video from Karnataka's rally is going viral on social media, and the Prime Minister's warm gestures towards the young artist has made her day. The video showcases Prime Minister's love towards the art and also his appreciation for the young artist.

About The Lovely Sketch

The picture depicted Prime Minister Narendra Modi sitting while holding the hands of his late mother. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben passed away at the age of 99 in December 2022 in a Gujarat hospital. "A glorious century rests at the feet of God," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted after his mother passed away.