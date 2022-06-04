'Heart-wrenching': PM Modi expresses condolences after 9 workers die in boiler blast in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur | (Photo by SAM PANTHAKY / AFP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed condolences after nine workers died in a boiler blast in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said the accident was heart-wrenching. He added that the state government is actively involved in the treatment of the injured and will provide all possible help.

"The accident in the chemical factory of Hapur, Uttar Pradesh is heart-wrenching. I express my condolences to the kin of those who lost their lives. The state government is actively involved in the treatment of the injured and will provide all possible help: PM @narendramodi," read the tweet.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

"The loss of life in the unfortunate incident of boiler explosion in a factory located in Hapur district is extremely heartbreaking. My condolences are with the bereaved families," he tweeted.

"The concerned officers have been directed to conduct relief and rescue operations at a speedy pace and provide proper treatment to the injured," he added.

Meanwhile, the police said there were 25 people in the affected area in the factory in the UPSIDC industrial area in Dholana, around 80 km from the national capital, when the incident occurred.

The impact of the explosion was so intense that the roofs of some of the factories located in the vicinity were damaged. It took three hours for the fire tenders to douse the blaze in the factory.

Hapur DM Medha Roopam said a total of 19 people have been injured and nine have lost their lives. "Permission was for manufacturing electronics goods here but it has to be probed what really was happening," she said.

The DM said that a committee will be formed and added that a forensic team is finding out what chemical has been retrieved.

