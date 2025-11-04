VIDEO: Karnataka Farmers Protest Over Sugarcane Prices, Block Bengaluru–Pune Highway

Karnataka Farmers Protest Over Sugarcane Prices, Block Bengaluru–Pune Highway |

Bengaluru: The price fixation war between the sugarcane growers and sugar factory owners has literally shaken the government, with the farmers literally stalling life in major towns and cities in Belagavi and Vijayapura district.

The issue has become more sensitive after a farmer tried to commit suicide during the rally in Belagavi and the farmers taking over Bengaluru - Pune Highway and started cooking and sleeping on the highway, reminding one of farmers' rally in Delhi.

Farmers in Belagavi hit the streets demanding ₹3,500 per ton MSP for sugarcane.



They say the Congress govt offers only ₹2,700, forcing them to sell crops in Maharashtra, where the rate is ₹3,400.



The issue cropped up a fortnight ago after the sugar factory owners started paying Rs 3150 per ton of sugarcane, which triggered furor among the farmers. Since most of the sugar factory owners are either politicians or people with political connection, they did not heed. Since the farmers can not hold harvesting too long, the calculation of the sugar factory owners was that the farmers would settle for the price fixed by them.

However, the farmers across Belagavi and Vijayapur started taking to the streets, urging the government to intervene and fix the minimum price of Rs 3500 per ton of sugarcane

They pointed out that the neighbouring Maharashtra government had fixed the minimum price to Rs 3800 per ton of sugarcane. When the government did not respond, one of the sugarcane farmers with the agitators tried to commit suicide by consuming poison. The police rushed him to the hospital and rescued him.

The sugar minister Shivanand Patil tried to hold a meeting of sugarcane farmers and the factory owners. Most of the politicians, including Minister Sathish Jarkiholi, Lakshmi Hebbalkar and even BJP MLAs own sugar factories in Belagavi district. Only representatives of the factories came for the meeting and the farmers did not budge for that.

On Monday, the farmers in Belagavi took over the Bengaluru - Pune highway, pitched up the tents and even started cooking on the highway. On the other side, the farmers blocked the Gokak - Chikkodi highway completely. The Hukkeri town was totally taken over by the farmers.

The government is treading the issue cautiously. Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar said that the government would not allow the police to handle the protesting farmers. ``Since this is a very sensitive issue, we have asked the Sugar Minister Shivanand Patil to handle the situation. Police will not interfere. The government has also asked ministers Sathish Jarkiholi and Lakshmi Hebbalkar to talk to the agitating farmers,'' he added.

Meanwhile, the opposition BJP has extended its support to the agitating farmers. BJP State President B Y Vijayendra visited the protest spot in Belagavi on Tuesday to express his solidarity with the farmers.