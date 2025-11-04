 PM Modi To Arrive In Varanasi On November 7 For 2-Day Tour
ANIUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 04:53 PM IST
article-image
PM Narendra Modi | ANI

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Varanasi on a two-day trip beginning November 7.

The Prime Minister will arrive at Babatpur airport, where he will be accorded a grand welcome. Following his arrival, he is set to proceed directly to the BLW Guest House.

On the same day, PM Modi will hold a meeting with senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and prominent personalities from the city and region.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will also flag off the Vande Bharat Express train from Varanasi to Khajuraho at Banaras Railway Station. Following the event, he will leave for Bihar to address an election rally.

article-image

Preparations for PM Modi's reception in Varanasi have already begun, with the BJP coordinating arrangements for the Prime Minister's engagements during the visit.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

