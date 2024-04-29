Viral Video Day: Eight Reels From 2024 You Must Revisit Right Now

Did you know that the world observes 'Viral Video Day' on April 29? The day is a quirky commemoration demanding social media users to revisit the reels and videos that took the internet by storm. On this day, we will help you remember the top videos that you couldn't have missed since the start of this year. We can relate that there are some visuals running in your mind, and we have probably covered them all below for a quick watch.

On Viral Video Day 2024, look at eight videos that rolled out on the internet and created buzz. Before we reveal the list, let us tell you that it is a mix bag of videos where some evoked laughter, made people emotional, and other drew legal action or led to worry.

Alien spotted?

Another claim of seeing “8-10 foot aliens” in a matter of days but this time it’s on tape



Some hikers in Brazil took this video. Can anyone translate what they are saying? pic.twitter.com/sHLa00Lh7C — Comedy Exterior (@ComedyExterior) January 11, 2024

The new year marked a unique entry in the list of viral videos. It revolved around aliens, at least over the initial claims. A video shared by a tourist in Brazil suggested about a alien sighting, however, it is time you recollect what really was the case. We won't give you spoilers if you have forgotten, you may check out the video to figure out.

The Delhi Metro couple

When we talked about relooking into viral videos from the past, we are sure this one came to your mind. While Delhi Metro has been a home to several viral videos, this one was on a different level. It captured a couple sharing a cold drink by pouring it into a shoe. Earlier, a few videos showing them vulgarly consume liquids by splashing it into each other's mouths also caught the attention of internet users.

Mumbai railway premises became dance floor...

A couple of videos rolled out on the internet this year showing woman filming reels on Mumbai local trains and railway premises, drawing attention of the concerned authorities.

Now I know why railways stocks are skyrocketing pic.twitter.com/HBaExbats4 — desi mojito 🇮🇳 (@desimojito) February 23, 2024

#Mumbai



Footpaths cannot be free for pedestrians in this city...



If you don't encounter illegal hawkers outside CSMT station, then there is every chance one will bump into this Nautanki#BellyDancing pic.twitter.com/QgjPU6Dh1m — मुंबई Matters™ (@mumbaimatterz) April 11, 2024

The two videos which appeared on most social media feeds respectively recorded a girl twerking inside a railway coach and showed an influencer performing belly dance near the CSMT railway station in Mumbai.

Mumbai vs Gurugram night life

Laake 3 Peg Balliye

Painde Bhangre Gaddi Di Dickey Khol Ke 😂😬🍻 @_anujsinghal

pic.twitter.com/orr1NBBS8y — Deepak Thakran (@indian_stockss) February 26, 2024

Remember the video which triggered a debate about the nightlife in Mumbai and Gurugram? Yes, it was uploaded by a journalist who spoke ill about Mumbai's clubbing and fun life while flaunting about the party vibe in the other city. The video went viral with his striking statement: "Sharam Karlo Bombay Walo."

Edited laddu video of Mukesh Ambani

Earlier this year, the Ambani family hosted a pre-wedding event for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. A video from there circulated online and showed the businessman distributing laddus to guests. However, an edited version of the clip gathered more views on social media which was played in a reverse format showing him taking back the sweets from the plates of people.

Goodbye Panda!

You may celebrate the day dedicated to viral videos by watching the video that recently went viral and captured thousands of people biding adieu to a panda which was leaving South Korea forever and being transported to its new home in China.

Firecrackers dance

Another video that you couldn't have missed was that of a man dancing with firecrackers on his head. Indeed, he went for a risky prop to showcase his dancing skills, purportedly at a wedding. It was alleged that the man was drunk during the incident.