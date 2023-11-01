Noida Ved Van Park Viral Video: Delhi Metro Couple Involves In Vulgar Act Again, This Time At Vedic-Themed Garden; Sparks Outrage

Two reel creators have caught the attention of social media for being involved in a vulgar act openly in a park in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. They were spotted drinking water by spitting it in each other's mouths. The disgusting act was performed on camera and it has gone viral. Also, active internet users would know that this isn't the first time the couple has committed something of this sort. WATCH VIDEO

What's the viral video all about?

The video opened by showing the woman drinking a bottle of water while being seated on an installation at the park. She was then greeted and proposed to by her partner who held her hand and gifted her a ring. A while into the scene, the lady love went close to the man and sprayed the water into his mouth. That wasn't all. The boyfriend reciprocated it and spit the water back into her mouth. The vulgar behaviour was displayed in a public space that had kids and women walking in the background.

Netizens condemn act; video sparks outrage

Netizens condemned the act and urged the police to kindly initiate necessary action against them. An X user who shared the reel online said, "This is Van Ved Park, Noida which is also called vedic park because its built on the Saptrishi theme. Insta Reelers turning this into cringe hub with all sorts of vulgarity. @noidapolice should keep at least one constable here to maintain the sanctity of this park (sic)."

The clip gathered more than 30,000 views on X along with several reactions by netizens. X users found the sensual act quite inappropriate to be exhibited in public places. They tagged the Noida police to look into the matter and preserve the sanctity of the Vedic-themed park. "That's one beautiful park I tell you. Truly said that the sanctity should be maintained," read a reply to the viral video. "It's a serious matter of concern, Requesting UP Police to keep an eye on this type of cringe activities taking place in a sacred or pavitra place," added another.

Previous Reels By The Couple That Went Viral

In October, a couple of videos showing the couple involved in sensual behaviour surfaced online and went viral. Of the two videos, the first emerged from the Delhi Metro where the boyfriend-girlfriend duo were seen sipping a cold drink from each other's mouth. Similarly, spitting the liquid into the partner's mouth, they consumed milk in another reel.

