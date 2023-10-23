WATCH: Another Video Of Delhi Metro Couple Who Drank Cold Drink In Vulgar Manner Goes Viral; It's Equally Disgusting

The couple which was seen openly romancing and exhibiting vulgar behaviour in the Delhi metro by sipping a cold drink in a disgusting way was spotted in a similar act once again. In another video of their bizarre romance, they were seen drinking milk on a roadside. The video showed the boyfriend emptying a sachet of milk into the girlfriend's mouth as she was lying on his thigh. No sooner, the man took out a spoon and placed it into her mouth.

Are you still with us on this? What happened next was even weird. The boyfriend took some amount of milk from her mouth with the spoon and consumed it. Yes, you read that. The act might seem nauseating for viewers, but passersby didn't pay heat to the duo. People were seen casually walking ignoring them and their doings.

WATCH VIDEO

Netizens react with hilarious memes

The cringe video also captured the expressions of the couple enjoying each other's company while doing the crazy act. The man blushed and smiled at the girl as he took a sip of milk from her mouth. She too reciprocated in a loving way.

Netizens found the clip to be cringe-worthy. They shared memes replying to it. While one of the X users forwarded the video on their social media profile dubbing it "True Love," others commented: "Iss pyaar ko kya naam doon."

Check tweets

Couple's previous video from Delhi metro

Earlier this October, a video of this couple surfaced online showing them sharing a cold drink in the Delhi metro. No, it wasn't as easy as it sounds. In the presence of other passengers on public transport, the girlfriend-boyfriend duo drank the beverage by spitting it in each other's mouth.

