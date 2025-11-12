 ‘Mask Has Slipped’: Netizens React to ‘ChatGPT’ Blunder On Pakistani Newspaper Dawn’s Business Page
In an article discussing the recent surge in auto sales, an AI-generated note from ChatGPT was accidentally printed. The note read, “If you want, I can also create an even snappier ‘front-page style’ version with punchy one-line stats and a bold, infographic-ready layout — perfect for maximum reader impact. Do you want me to do that next?”

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 08:46 PM IST
article-image
Dawn’s Business Page | X/@thearfakhan

Pakistan's leading English newspaper, Dawn, launched by Muhammad Ali Jinnah, is making rounds on social media after a surprising goof-up in its Business section.

An X user "Man Aman Singh Chhina" shared the paper cutting and said,"Chat GPT can help design pages, give snappy headlines and also eat up jobs of the desk hands who use it. This is from Pak newspaper Dawn."

Netizens React

The post has gone viral on social media. The post has garnered more than 35.1k views in just few hours of posting. The post has triggred reactions from Netizens. One of the users said,"— means AI content."

Another user said,"My man had one job, must be looking for a new one now."

A third user said,"Glad I don’t make newspaper pages anymore."

Another user said,"Fact of the matter is somebody actually read that!"

Another user said,"Imagine lecturing others about “ethics in media” while publishing AI-generated articles yourself. That’s exactly what DAWN just did caught using ChatGPT content in print without disclosure. The mask has slipped, and the hypocrisy is showing."

Dawn Issues Apology

Accepting the violation of their policy, Dawn, in an official statement, apologised for the use of AI and also said that an investigation into the matter is underway.

"A newspaper report in today's Dawn was originally edited using Al, which in violation of Dawn's current Al policy. The Dawn Al policy is available on our website," the statement read.

Dawn Facebook

"The original report also carried Al-generated artefact text from the editing process, which has been edited out in the digital version. The matter is being investigated, and the violation of Al policy is regretted," the statement concluded.

