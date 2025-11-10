 Families Sue OpenAI Over Alleged Suicides, Psychological Harm Linked To ChatGPT: Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechFamilies Sue OpenAI Over Alleged Suicides, Psychological Harm Linked To ChatGPT: Report

Families Sue OpenAI Over Alleged Suicides, Psychological Harm Linked To ChatGPT: Report

OpenAI faces multiple lawsuits alleging its GPT-4o model was released prematurely and contributed to suicides and psychological harm. Families claim the model’s overly agreeable responses reinforced harmful intentions and delusions. OpenAI denies comment but says it’s expanding mental-health safety measures for future models.

IANSUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 11:34 AM IST
article-image
Families Sue OpenAI Over Alleged Suicides, Psychological Harm Linked To ChatGPT: Report | File Pic (Representative Image)

New Delhi: ChatGPT maker OpenAI is facing more lawsuits from families who claim that the AI company’s GPT-4o model was released prematurely, which allegedly contributed to suicides and psychological harm, according to reports.

US-based OpenAI released the GPT-4o model in May 2024, when it became the default model for all users.

In August, OpenAI launched GPT-5 as the successor to GPT-4o, but “these lawsuits particularly concern the 4o model, which had known issues with being overly sycophantic or excessively agreeable, even when users expressed harmful intentions,” according to a report in TechCrunch.

The report said that while four of the lawsuits address ChatGPT’s alleged role in family members’ suicides, three claim that ChatGPT reinforced harmful delusions that in some cases resulted in inpatient psychiatric care.

FPJ Shorts
'Singing Of ‘Vande Mataram’ To Be Made Mandatory In All Schools And Educational Institutions Across Uttar Pradesh,' Says CM Yogi Adityanath
'Singing Of ‘Vande Mataram’ To Be Made Mandatory In All Schools And Educational Institutions Across Uttar Pradesh,' Says CM Yogi Adityanath
'No Confusion Over Nitish Kumar As NDA’s Chief Ministerial Face In Bihar,' Says Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
'No Confusion Over Nitish Kumar As NDA’s Chief Ministerial Face In Bihar,' Says Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
Weather Update For November 10: Cold Wave Conditions To Prevail In These Parts Of India; Check More Details
Weather Update For November 10: Cold Wave Conditions To Prevail In These Parts Of India; Check More Details
India’s Journey From 10th To The 4th Largest Economy In Just A Decade, Reflects Resilient Growth Engine
India’s Journey From 10th To The 4th Largest Economy In Just A Decade, Reflects Resilient Growth Engine
Read Also
'We Will Disable Gallery Access': Razorpay Co-Founder Responds After New Payment Device Scam Goes...
article-image

According to the report, the lawsuits also claim that OpenAI rushed safety testing to beat Google’s Gemini to market.

OpenAI was yet to comment on the report.

Recent legal filings allege that ChatGPT can encourage suicidal people to act on their plans and inspire dangerous delusions.

“OpenAI recently released data stating that over one million people talk to ChatGPT about suicide weekly,” the report mentioned.

In a recent blog post, OpenAI said that it worked with more than 170 mental health experts to help ChatGPT more reliably recognise signs of distress, respond with care, and guide people toward real-world support–reducing responses that fall short of our desired behaviour by 65-80 per cent.

Read Also
'Indians Are Ugly People': Founders Of AI Firm Giga Hit With Online Racial Abuse After $61 Million...
article-image

“We believe ChatGPT can provide a supportive space for people to process what they’re feeling, and guide them to reach out to friends, family, or a mental health professional when appropriate,” it noted.

“Going forward, in addition to our longstanding baseline safety metrics for suicide and self-harm, we are adding emotional reliance and non-suicidal mental health emergencies to our standard set of baseline safety testing for future model releases,” OpenAI added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India’s Deeptech Market Set To Touch $30 Billion By 2030, Driven By Defence Innovation And...

India’s Deeptech Market Set To Touch $30 Billion By 2030, Driven By Defence Innovation And...

Realme GT 8 Pro With Switch Design To Launch In India On November 20: What To Expect

Realme GT 8 Pro With Switch Design To Launch In India On November 20: What To Expect

Oppo Reno 15 Series Is Set For Launch On November 17, Will Feature Triple Rear Camera Setup

Oppo Reno 15 Series Is Set For Launch On November 17, Will Feature Triple Rear Camera Setup

North Korea-Linked Hackers Deploy New Cyberattack To Remotely Wipe Data From Android Phones And PCs,...

North Korea-Linked Hackers Deploy New Cyberattack To Remotely Wipe Data From Android Phones And PCs,...

MeitY Announces AI-Based eKYC, Global Credential Verification For DigiLocker

MeitY Announces AI-Based eKYC, Global Credential Verification For DigiLocker