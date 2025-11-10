'We Will Disable Gallery Access': Razorpay Co-Founder Responds After New Payment Device Scam Goes Viral | Watch

X/ Profheems

A clip spreading fast online captures a parking worker in New Delhi attempting to collect fees through a Razorpay POS terminal in a deceptive way.

The footage depicts a vehicle owner paying for parking when the attendant holds out the device. The owner notices something off, starts filming, and confronts the worker over the suspicious setup.

The screen displayed a QR code tied to a private account, bypassing the official parking operator's channel. The owner halts the transaction, calls it a fraud, and the attendant backs down amid the recording. The post read, "new scam unlocked."

The footage racked up millions of views, leading Razorpay co-founder Shashank Kumar to address it directly. He outlined plans to block photo gallery entry on the devices moving forward.

In the upcoming release, we will turn off gallery permissions except where sellers truly require them, Kumar posted.

Online reactions mixed praise for the openness with calls for broader fixes.

One commenter suggested, "No scenario justifies a POS linking to the gallery. Plus, create QR codes in stages so buyers see it first."

Another shared, "Scams are everywhere now. A taxi driver once flashed a QR for 15,000 rupees after a 150-rupee fare. I scanned, checked the figure, and walked away."

A supporter added, "Solid move by Shashank. This builds trust. Still, what stops sellers from skipping updates?"

One more noted, "Essential step, Shashank. These cheats pop up nationwide, and Razorpay powers so much of it, so fixes like this curb the risks."

Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma seized the moment to plug his gear, the Paytm Soundbox. It blocks many such offline cons, he stated.