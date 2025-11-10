 Oppo Reno 15 Series Is Set For Launch On November 17, Will Feature Triple Rear Camera Setup
Oppo Reno 15 Series Is Set For Launch On November 17, Will Feature Triple Rear Camera Setup

Oppo Reno 15 series is said to come in Starlight Bow, Aurora Blue, and Canelé Brown colour options.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 11:44 AM IST
article-image

Oppo Reno 15 series, the highly anticipated smartphone lineup, is confirmed to be announced on November 17. This new lineup follows the Oppo Reno 14 series released in May. Key highlights of the Oppo Reno 15 series inlcude flat AMOLED displays, triple rear camera setups, and metal frames. The new series will be unveiled in China first, with India launch scheduled for soon after.

Oppo took to Chinese social media sites to announce the official teaser of the Oppo Reno 15 series. The phone is said to come in Starlight Bow, Aurora Blue, and Canelé Brown colour options.

Oppo Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, Reno 15 Mini May Launch In India In Last Week Of December
article-image

Storage configurations are reported to include 12GB RAM with 256GB, 12GB with 512GB, 16GB with 256GB, 16GB with 512GB, and 16GB with 1TB.

Oppo Reno 15 specifications (expected)

Leaked specifications point to a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, glass rear panel, and 50W wireless charging support. Reports suggest the series features a 200-megapixel primary camera, 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, 50-megapixel periscope telephoto, and 50-megapixel selfie camera.

All models are likely to carry IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. A Dimensity 8450 chipset is expected to power the devices.

Official teasers confirm a Reno 15c variant in the lineup. It includes a 50-megapixel rear camera with a high-pixel mode. Additional specifications remain undisclosed for now.

Pricing is also not known at the moment, but it is likley to match the pricing of the Reno 14 series. As for India launch, a recent report suggests that the Reno 15 seirs will launch in the market in the last week of December.

