 North Korea-Linked Hackers Deploy New Cyberattack To Remotely Wipe Data From Android Phones And PCs, Says Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechNorth Korea-Linked Hackers Deploy New Cyberattack To Remotely Wipe Data From Android Phones And PCs, Says Report

North Korea-Linked Hackers Deploy New Cyberattack To Remotely Wipe Data From Android Phones And PCs, Says Report

They remotely reset the smartphones after using Google's location-based tracking system to confirm the victims were outside their homes or offices, reports Yonhap news agency.

IANSUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 11:42 AM IST
article-image
A North Korea-linked hacking group has launched a new form of cyberattack that remotely controls Android smartphones. | Representational Image

Seoul: A North Korea-linked hacking group has launched a new form of cyberattack that remotely controls Android smartphones and personal computers (PCs) to delete key data, including photos, documents and contact information, a report showed on Monday.

The group, believed to be affiliated with Pyongyang-sponsored groups Kimsuky or APT37, infiltrated victims' smartphones and PCs through malware distributed via KakaoTalk and stole account information for Google and major domestic IT services, according to the report by the Genians Security Center (GSC), a South Korean cybersecurity institute.

They remotely reset the smartphones after using Google's location-based tracking system to confirm the victims were outside their homes or offices, reports Yonhap news agency.

The remote reset halted normal device operation, blocking notification and message alerts from messenger apps and effectively cutting off the account owner's awareness channel, thereby delaying detection and response, the report explained.

FPJ Shorts
'Singing Of ‘Vande Mataram’ To Be Made Mandatory In All Schools And Educational Institutions Across Uttar Pradesh,' Says CM Yogi Adityanath
'Singing Of ‘Vande Mataram’ To Be Made Mandatory In All Schools And Educational Institutions Across Uttar Pradesh,' Says CM Yogi Adityanath
'No Confusion Over Nitish Kumar As NDA’s Chief Ministerial Face In Bihar,' Says Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
'No Confusion Over Nitish Kumar As NDA’s Chief Ministerial Face In Bihar,' Says Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
Weather Update For November 10: Cold Wave Conditions To Prevail In These Parts Of India; Check More Details
Weather Update For November 10: Cold Wave Conditions To Prevail In These Parts Of India; Check More Details
India’s Journey From 10th To The 4th Largest Economy In Just A Decade, Reflects Resilient Growth Engine
India’s Journey From 10th To The 4th Largest Economy In Just A Decade, Reflects Resilient Growth Engine
Read Also
Families Sue OpenAI Over Alleged Suicides, Psychological Harm Linked To ChatGPT: Report
article-image

Through this process, key data stored on the infected devices, including photos, documents and contacts, were completely deleted.

At the same time, the attackers spread malware disguised as "stress relief programs" to acquaintances through PCs and tablets already infected at the victims' homes or workplaces.

The GSC report said the hackers may have also used webcams on PCs to confirm whether victims are away from home, suggesting they may have monitored victims' movements through infected cameras.

The institute said this combination of device neutralisation and account-based propagation is "unprecedented" among known North Korean cyberattack operations.

Read Also
Apple Showcases Third-Party Apps Redesigned With New 'Liquid Glass' Aesthetic On Developer Site
article-image

"It demonstrates the attacker's tactical maturity and advanced evasion strategy, marking a key inflection point in the evolution of APT tactics," it added.

APTs, short for advanced persistent threats, refer to a series of sophisticated and long-term cyberattacks.

Last week, South Korea's defence ministry "strongly condemns" North Korea's suspected ballistic missile launch, calling for the North to halt acts that heighten tension between the Koreas.

The ministry said it "strongly condemns the recent ballistic missile launch by the North, and expresses deep regret for (the North's) statement denouncing South Korea-U.S. annual exercises and conference," the ministry said in a notice to the press.

Read Also
OpenAI's Sam Altman Gets Legal Notice While Onstage At SFGATE Event | Watch
article-image

It also called on North Korea to "immediately halt" all acts heightening tensions between the two Koreas.

On Friday, North Korea launched one suspected short-range ballistic missile toward the East Sea, the day after it warned of proper measures against the latest U.S. sanctions on Pyongyang.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India’s Deeptech Market Set To Touch $30 Billion By 2030, Driven By Defence Innovation And...

India’s Deeptech Market Set To Touch $30 Billion By 2030, Driven By Defence Innovation And...

Realme GT 8 Pro With Switch Design To Launch In India On November 20: What To Expect

Realme GT 8 Pro With Switch Design To Launch In India On November 20: What To Expect

Oppo Reno 15 Series Is Set For Launch On November 17, Will Feature Triple Rear Camera Setup

Oppo Reno 15 Series Is Set For Launch On November 17, Will Feature Triple Rear Camera Setup

North Korea-Linked Hackers Deploy New Cyberattack To Remotely Wipe Data From Android Phones And PCs,...

North Korea-Linked Hackers Deploy New Cyberattack To Remotely Wipe Data From Android Phones And PCs,...

MeitY Announces AI-Based eKYC, Global Credential Verification For DigiLocker

MeitY Announces AI-Based eKYC, Global Credential Verification For DigiLocker