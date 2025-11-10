 Apple Showcases Third-Party Apps Redesigned With New 'Liquid Glass' Aesthetic On Developer Site
Apple has launched a new section on its Developer site showcasing third-party apps redesigned with its Liquid Glass design language introduced in iOS 26. The gallery compares older iOS 18 designs with updated versions and highlights improved layouts and cross-device experiences. The article also notes Apple’s iPhone 17 launch and the company’s growing retail and manufacturing presence in India.

IANSUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 11:28 AM IST
article-image
Apple Showcases Third-Party Apps Redesigned With New 'Liquid Glass' Aesthetic On Developer Site | X @tim_cook

New Delhi: US tech giant Apple has launched a new section on its Developer website featuring third-party apps redesigned with its Liquid Glass design language, launched with iOS 26 in September.

This move from Apple highlights the adoption of the translucent aesthetic and adaptive layouts across the ecosystem.

About The New Gallery

The new gallery highlights how “teams of all sizes are taking advantage of the new design and Liquid Glass to create natural, responsive experiences across Apple platforms,” the company said.

The gallery presents side-by-side comparisons of older iOS 18 versions and updated iOS 26 versions of popular apps, highlighting the design evolution.

Apps showcased in the gallery include Crumbl, Tide Guide, GrowPal, Lumy, Sky Guide, Linearity, LTK, CardPointers, American Airlines, Lowe’s, Photoroom, OmniFocus 4, CNN, Essayist, and Lucid Motors.

The company mentioned that Linearity, the vector graphics design app, now offers a unified experience across iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

On iPad, it introduces a dual-column Inspector for side-by-side editing that adjusts dynamically to window size, while on iPhone, refined touch targets and gestures ensure smoother one-handed use, the company noted.

The US tech giant launched iPhone 17 on September 9, featuring the new Center Stage front camera, a 48MP Fusion Main camera with an optical-quality 2x Telephoto; and a new 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide camera that captures expansive scenes and macro photography in more detail.

Apple's iPhone 16 was India’s highest-selling model in H1 2025, driving 96.50 per cent growth in the premium smartphone segment.

Apple had earlier this year opened two new stores in Bengaluru and Pune as part of its retail expansion in India, anticipating it to be the next key market.

India is also becoming central to Apple’s manufacturing plans, with one in every five iPhones now being produced in the country.

