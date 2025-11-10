 Realme GT 8 Pro With Switch Design To Launch In India On November 20: What To Expect
Realme GT 8 Pro With Switch Design To Launch In India On November 20: What To Expect

Realme GT 8 Pro will be up for grabs on Flipkart, Realme India website, and retail stores. The phone's key highlight includes its swappable back camera module.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 12:15 PM IST
article-image

Realme GT 8 Pro is all set to launch in India soon. The company has announced that the phone will be unveiled in India on November 20. Key features of the smartphone include its 'Switch Design', which means that its back camera module can be switched to different designs - a square, a circle, or even other unique shapes.

Realme GT 8 Pro launch timeline

As mentioned, the Realme GT 8 Pro launches in India on November 20. It will be sold on realme.com and Flipkart post launch. Details regarding pricing and launch offers will be announced on launch day. The phone is likely to be priced under Rs. 40,000, given the previous GT series pricing strategy.

Coming to colour options, the Realme GT 8 Pro is said to come in Diary White and Urban Blue shades.

Realme GT 8 Pro specifications

Several specifications of the Realme GT 8 Pro have been teased ahead of launch, leaving rather little to the imagination . For instance, the Realme GT 8 Pro introduces RICOH GR-powered camera technology. It includes a co-engineered lens group that meets RICOH GR optical standards for clarity and reduced glare. A dedicated RICOH GR Mode provides 28mm and 40mm focal lengths, plus five RICOH GR Tones.

Additionally, the Realme GT 8 Pro is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset with Hyper Vision AI Chip. It has a 7000mAh battery and supports 120W SuperVOOC charging.

As mentioned earlier, the smartphone features a switchable camera bump for customisation. The phone will run on Realme UI 7.0 with features like AI Framing Master and Flux Desktop.

