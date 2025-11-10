Oppo Find X9, Find X9 Pro Storage Variants & Colour Options Teased Ahead Of Arrival In India

Oppo Find X9 series is all set to launch in India on November 18. Ahead of the launch, the company has now teased Find X9 and Find X9 Pro's memory setup, storage capacity, and available colour finishes.

Oppo Find X9, Oppo Find X9 Pro specifications

The Oppo Find X9 Pro is listed to pack a single packs 16GB of RAM paired with 512GB of internal storage. Finishes include Silk White for a clean look and Titanium Charcoal for a rugged appeal.

Coming to the Oppo Find X9, the phone is listed to come in 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage option. It is listed to come in Titanium Grey and Space Black colour options.

Oppo has released a Rs. 99 Privilege Pack that enables users to get benefits such as an exchange coupon worth Rs. 1,000, a two-year battery protection plan, and a free SUPERVOOC 80W power adapter.

Regarding specifications, the Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro are set to run on the Dimensity 9500 chipset, offering configurations with as much as 16GB RAM, 512GB internal storage, and an Arm G1 Ultra graphics processor to tackle demanding visual workloads. These devices will operate on ColorOS 16, overlaid on Android 16.

The duo will sport foldable AMOLED displays achieving a maximum 95.5 percent screen to body ratio. Each includes a triple camera setup on the rear. Both the Find X9 and its Pro sibling are hinted to include a 50 megapixel primary sensor alongside a 50 megapixel ultrawide option. The base Find X9 will equip a 50 megapixel telephoto lens, whereas the Pro edition is expected to upgrade to a 200 megapixel telephoto module.

The entry level Find X9 carries a 7,050mAh battery, with the Pro version bumping up to a larger 7,500mAh capacity.