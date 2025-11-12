 LGBTQ Fashion Influencer Faces Attack In Delhi: Said, 'They Called Me A Disgrace To Sikhism'
Fashion designer and queer creator Param Sahib Singh was brutally attacked in broad daylight at Connaught Place, months after his Delhi studio was vandalised, a chilling reminder of the growing hate and lack of safety faced by LGBTQIA+ individuals in India.

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Fashion designer and content creator Param Sahib Singh has once again found himself at the centre of a deeply distressing incident-this time, a violent physical assault in broad daylight at Connaught Place, New Delhi. Known for his bold, colourful designs and unapologetic queer expression, Param shared a video on Instagram recounting how he was attacked while shooting a winter haul video with his team.

“This is unfortunately the second attack that has happened on me in the past six months,” he said, visibly shaken in the clip. The designer explained that three men followed him and his team, recognising him from his social media presence. “They were definitely part of the hate community that has formed against me online,” he added.

“They dragged me down and beat me”

According to Param, the assault occurred as he wrapped up his shoot and was walking towards his cab near the Emporio area. “They attacked me from behind. They covered my face with a cloth, dragged me to the ground, and started hitting me- my face, my nose, my body, everywhere they could,” he recalled.

During the assault, the men reportedly shouted homophobic and casteist slurs, calling him names like hijra, chakka, and even a “disgrace to Sikhism.” The beating lasted several minutes before he regained consciousness. “When I got up, all my belongings were scattered on the floor,” he said. He managed to call a team member who arrived soon after and took him to get medical help.

Not the first time

This horrifying event follows another traumatic episode earlier this year when Param’s design studio was vandalised by unknown individuals. The space- once a vibrant hub of creativity- was left in ruins. Speaking about both incidents, he said, “Earlier they attacked my office. Now, they’ve attacked me. It’s clearly targeted.”

Living as a queer Sikh in India

Param, who has built a strong following for blending Sikh identity with queer visibility, said the attacks have taken a heavy emotional toll. “There’s so much love and support from my community, friends, and family, but these moments leave me so vulnerable and drained,” he admitted.

He reflected on the emotional burden of being openly queer in India’s capital: “This is the harsh reality of living as an independent queer person in Delhi. Every time I pick myself up, it gets harder.”

