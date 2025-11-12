 Video: Cyclist Engulfed In Flames After Crashing Into Car’s Fuel Tank In California
The footage, filmed by a witness, shows the cyclist traveling at high speed before crashing into an oncoming vehicle. The impact struck near the car's fuel tank, instantly igniting a blaze that engulfed the rider.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 07:01 PM IST
article-image

A shocking video circulating on social media captures the moment a cyclist in Salinas, California, turns into a fireball after colliding with a speeding car’s fuel tank. The incident occurred on October 30 at approximately 5:25 PM near the intersection of North Main Street and Harden Parkway.

The footage, filmed by a witness, shows the cyclist traveling at high speed before crashing into an oncoming vehicle. The impact struck near the car’s fuel tank, instantly igniting a blaze that engulfed the rider. In the final frames, several motorists rush to the scene, desperately attempting to extinguish flames around the cyclist’s legs.

Salinas Police and Fire Department responded promptly. Bystanders provided critical aid until emergency crews arrived. The rider was transported to a hospital for treatment and is expected to recover, according to initial reports.

The video has garnered over 720,000 views online, sparking widespread concern.

