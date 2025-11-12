 Monkey Spotted Roaming Freely On Kalyan Railway Station In Thane During Peak Hours; Video Goes Viral
A monkey was spotted roaming freely on platform number 2 of Kalyan Junction, one of the busiest stations on the Central Railway line connecting Thane and Mumbai. The unusual sight caught the attention of daily commuters, leading to a mix of amusement and concern among passengers on Tuesday morning.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 06:07 PM IST
article-image
Monkey Spotted Roaming Freely On Kalyan Railway Station In Thane During Peak Hours; Video Goes Viral | Instagram @welcometokalyan

A monkey was spotted roaming freely on platform number 2 of Kalyan Junction, one of the busiest stations on the Central Railway line connecting daily commuters to Thane and Mumbai. The unusual sight caught the attention of daily commuters, leading to a mix of amusement and concern among passengers on Tuesday morning.

According to eyewitnesses, the monkey appeared calm and unbothered as it moved across the crowded platform, walking calmly on the platform while observing the bustling crowd. Several commuters captured videos of the animal and shared them on social media, where the clip quickly went viral.

WATCH VIDEO:

Kalyan Junction, being a major transit hub, witnesses thousands of passengers every hour, and the presence of the monkey led to brief disruptions as people kept a safe distance.

Officials believe the monkey may have wandered into the station premises from nearby residential or wooded areas in search of food. They have urged passengers not to feed or provoke the animal and to immediately inform railway authorities if similar incidents occur.

While no injuries or chaos were reported, the incident has once again highlighted the frequent presence of monkeys and stray animals in public spaces, particularly railway stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Social media users, meanwhile, have responded to the viral video with humor and curiosity, with some jokingly calling the monkey a 'daily passenger' in Mumbai locals.

Stray Dog Casually Strolling Inside Delhi University Classroom

A viral video from Delhi University has caught widespread attention after it showed a stray dog casually walking into a classroom packed with students. The clip, which has surfaced amid the ongoing national debate over the Supreme Court’s recent decision on stray dogs, has ignited strong reactions online.

