Viral Video: Elderly Woman Spots Couple Romancing In Delhi Metro, Reacts To Stop Them

Delhi metro has seen many instances of couples involving in public display of affection (PDA) during their commute. In a recent case in this regard, an elderly woman was seen questioning and stopping the act of two people, purportedly a girlfriend and boyfriend expressing intimate behaviour in the public transport. According to the lady passenger, a girl was seen playfully touching her partner onboard while standing in a crowded coach. The woman raised her voice against the scene and opposed of such acts being performed openly. The incident has gone viral on social media with multiple shares and forwards. Video below

Aunty is very jealous i can say that 😅#DelhiMetro follow for more pic.twitter.com/r5alwpgI4C — Metro Creature (@MetroCreature) September 8, 2023

Similar news

In May this year, a couple seated on the floor of the Delhi metro were filmed kissing each other in front of other passengers. The clip surfaced online and triggered an outrage among netizens who were worried about what the transport was turning into. It recorded the female partner resting on the boyfriend's lap to tender a kiss.

Meanwhile, videos of fights and people displaying obscene behaviour were reported from the transport in the recent past. In one of the incidents, a man was seen masturbating while seated next to a woman passenger. In another case, two boys were involved in sexual act inside the metro. Visuals showing a semi-naked girl travelling and creating reels in the Delhi metro also surfaced online, leading authorities to address the matter and take necessary action.

After several incidents of shame were noticed in the Delhi metro, it was reported that a flying squad would be introduced in the coaches to curb them.

