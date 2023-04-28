After masturbation, another disgusting video of youth giving blow j** in Delhi Metro goes viral |

In recent times, there has been a surge in the number of cases involving shameful acts by passengers in the Delhi Metro. These incidents not only cause embarrassment to other passengers but also put the police in a helpless and ineffective position.

The latest case involves a couple of boys performing a sexual act near the door of a coach in Delhi Metro. The boys shamelessly involved in the act do not seem to notice being in a public place and having people around. A fellow passenger however recorded their act and the video went viral on the internet.

Incident came into light when a reporter posted the video on social media

The incident was highlighted by a journalist on his Twitter handle. Atul Krishnan posted the video on his Twitter handle expressing disgust about the shameful acts by the passengers.

"What is happening in Delhi Metro ? Police must ensure strict action otherwise more video will surface," Atul captioned the tweet.

What is happening in Delhi Metro ? Police must ensure strict action otherwise more video will surface pic.twitter.com/xnZrnSUkoD — Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan) April 27, 2023

Another incident reported few days ago

Few days ago a video from the Delhi Metro went viral in which a man was seen masturbating sitting besides a woman passenger in a well crowded metro. Passengers on the same coach did not intervene, but another passenger seated in front recorded the act and posted it online.

Police ineffectiveness and inaction in the matter

Passengers who engage in obscene acts on public transport have become a growing concern. Despite the prevalence of these incidents, the police have been seen as helpless and ineffective in stopping them. Every time an incident occurs, they make promises to take action, but the incidents continue to occur.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation issued statement

The Delhi Metro, which has been at the centre of many of these incidents, has also appealed to passengers to behave with decency and cleanliness while using public transport. However, these appeals seem to be falling on deaf ears, as incidents continue to occur.

Social media outrage and citicism

The viral video has sparked outrage and criticism from viewers, who have expressed their disgust at the passenger's behaviour. The incident is yet another example of the rising incidence of shameful acts by passengers on public transport.