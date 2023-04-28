DCW chief issues notice to cops over viral video of man 'shamelessly masturbating' in Delhi Metro

DCW chief issues notice to cops over viral video of man masturbating in Delhi Metro |

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal reacted to a video that went viral on social media on Thursday in which a young man traveling on the Delhi Metro can be seen masturbating while the others around him are embarrassed and are moving away. She issued a notice to the Delhi Police on Friday.

"Came across a viral video where a man can be seen shamelessly masturbating in Delhi Metro. It is absolutely disgusting and sickening. I am issuing a notice to Delhi Police and Delhi Metro to ensure strictest possible action against this shameful act." She tweeted from her Twitter account.

This is not the first time that a video like this has gone viral of indicent act or behaviour taking place on the Delhi Metro.