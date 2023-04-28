DCW chief issues notice to cops over viral video of man 'shamelessly masturbating' in Delhi Metro

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal reacted to a video that went viral on social media on Thursday in which a young man traveling on the Delhi Metro can be seen masturbating while the others around him are embarrassed and are moving away. She issued a notice to the Delhi Police on Friday.
"Came across a viral video where a man can be seen shamelessly masturbating in Delhi Metro. It is absolutely disgusting and sickening. I am issuing a notice to Delhi Police and Delhi Metro to ensure strictest possible action against this shameful act." She tweeted from her Twitter account.
This is not the first time that a video like this has gone viral of indicent act or behaviour taking place on the Delhi Metro.
