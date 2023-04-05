​ Viral girl wearing bra and mini skirt in Delhi Metro reacts to DMRC statement

Twitter- prettypastry11112222 - Rhythm Chanana

Recently, a video of a woman wearing a bra and a miniskirt and travelling in Delhi Metro went viral. The girl in the viral video is Rhythm Chanana, a resident of Fatehgarh Sahib city of Punjab. The girl comes from a traditional family, but because of her open views, she does not get along well with the family.

Her Instagram page is also full of pictures in revealing outfits. She told India Today that she is not doing this for any publicity stunt, and that she has been travelling like this for months. The woman also said that she doesn't care about what people think of her. "It's my freedom what I want to wear. I am not doing this for a publicity stunt or to become famous. I don't care what people have to say."

The girl said that she is not influenced by Urfi Javed (Uorfi) but believes in wearing clothes of her own choice. The woman added she is not inspired by Uorfi Javed. "I didn't even know who she was until recently a friend showed me her photo. However, I look up to her after knowing her story."

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) later issued a statement urging commuters to follow "social etiquette and protocols which are acceptable in the society".

The girl disagreed with DMRC and said that they have a no videography policy inside trains. "If they have a problem with my attire, they should also have a problem with those who shot it," she told.

Rhythm Chanana is currently doing a course at an acting school and she is sure that she is on her way to becoming a successful model. As for her clothes, they are a form of expression for Rhythm Chanana who said that she did not face any problem because of her clothes anywhere except the Pink Line Metro in Delhi.