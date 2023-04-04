Meet Rhythm Chanana, girl who went viral for wearing bra, mini skirt in Delhi Metro

A girl has taken social media by storm with her choice of outfit in the Delhi Metro. Photos of an unidentified girl wearing wearing a bra top and a miniskirt with side slit had gone viral on the internet. Now, the girl has been identified and her name is Rhythm Chanana. Her Instagram handle is named @prettypastry11112222.

Rhythm Chanana is a resident of Fatehgarh Sahib city of Punjab. The girl comes from a traditional family, but because of her open views, she does not get along well with the family.

The clothes that she chose to wear in the Delhi Metro are similar to the one that she wore in one of her Instagram posts. She also took to the internet to confirm that the viral metro pictures are her only.

Check her pictures that she posted on her Instagram:

Rhythm captioned the Instagram post as, "Fashion fade, style remains forever."

Read Also French minister appears on front cover of Playboy; draws criticism

Rhythm Chanana's Instagram page is also full of pictures in revealing outfits. She says that she is not influenced by Urfi Javed (Uorfi) but believes in wearing clothes of her own choice.

Check her another Instagram post below:

Read Also Heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR; triggers meme fest on Twitter

Rhythm Chanana is currently doing a course at an acting school and she is sure that she is on her way to becoming a successful model. As for her clothes, they are a form of expression for Rhythm Chanana who said that she did not face any problem because of her clothes anywhere except the Pink Line Metro in Delhi.

Meanwhile, in response to the incident, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) issued an official statement regarding the matter.

"DMRC expects its commuters to follow all social etiquette and protocols which are acceptable in society. Commuters should not indulge in any activity or wear any attire which could offend the sensibilities of other fellow passengers. DMRC's Operations & Maintenance Act in fact lists indecency as a punishable offence under Section 59. We appeal to all our passengers to kindly maintain decorum while traveling on a public transport system like the Metro. However, issues such as the choice of clothing while traveling is a personal issue and passengers are expected to self-regulate their conduct in a responsible manner," the statement read.