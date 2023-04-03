On camera: Girl wearing bra and mini skirt spotted in Delhi metro, netizens react

Girl wearing bra and mini skirt spotted in Delhi metro | screengrab- Twitter

Uorfi Javed's choice of outfits are often a topic of discussion due to its revealing nature and perceived vulgarity. Following the same path, a woman has taken social media by storm with her choice of outfit in the Delhi Metro. Photos of an unidentified girl wearing wearing a bra top and a miniskirt with side slit have gone viral.

The video was posted by NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs on their Twitter account and they captioned it as, "No, she is not Uorfi."

It is a non-governmental organization (NGO) working for the cause of Equal rights for everyone, gender neutral laws and they demand National Commission For Men. #MenToo #MaleSuicide #GenderEquality.

No she is not @uorfi_pic.twitter.com/PPrQYzgiU2 — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) March 31, 2023

Netizens reacted on the same and expressed their opinions. Numerous accounts posted images and videos of the girl a few days earlier, which many people found offensive.

The heated discussion on the ‘Delhi metro girl’ went viral on the internet, where some social media users said that no one should question anyone’s rights regarding their choice of clothes while several people slammed for unfair treatment of the man who was in a similar situation.

A few days ago, a man wearing undergarments was booked by the police.

Another video of Delhi Metro.



If this is an example of WOMEN EMPOWERMENT, then alas our young generation GIRLS can be victim of such EMPOWERMENT 🤦‍♂️



And this is exactly what SHAMELESS FEMINISTS want.

I would call it CULTURAL GEN*CIDE.#delhimetro @OfficialDMRC pic.twitter.com/BrmjBQ3u32 — Barkha Trehan 🇮🇳 / बरखा त्रेहन (@barkhatrehan16) March 31, 2023

Man in 1st pic was slammed by public for wearing under garments in train later booked by police.

But when my friend posted a video about the lady in 2nd pic for wearing almost nothing, he got trolled.

If the women have right then men too have that right.

Roam naked, mujhe kya 😒 pic.twitter.com/nTH3iAsD3r — The Epic Lady 🇮🇳 (@sincerely_epic) March 31, 2023

Some are saying, she was ditched by some guy who was suppose to pick her up for a private pool party. She felt it was safest to travel metro instead of taking a cab or auto 😒 — Mrs. Bhardwaj (@A_Bhardwaj19) March 31, 2023

