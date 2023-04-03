On camera: Girl wearing bra and mini skirt spotted in Delhi metro, netizens react

Uorfi Javed's choice of outfits are often a topic of discussion due to its revealing nature and perceived vulgarity. Following the same path, a woman has taken social media by storm with her choice of outfit in the Delhi Metro. Photos of an unidentified girl wearing wearing a bra top and a miniskirt with side slit have gone viral.
The video was posted by NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs on their Twitter account and they captioned it as, "No, she is not Uorfi."
It is a non-governmental organization (NGO) working for the cause of Equal rights for everyone, gender neutral laws and they demand National Commission For Men. #MenToo #MaleSuicide #GenderEquality.
WATCH:
Netizens reacted on the same and expressed their opinions. Numerous accounts posted images and videos of the girl a few days earlier, which many people found offensive.
The heated discussion on the ‘Delhi metro girl’ went viral on the internet, where some social media users said that no one should question anyone’s rights regarding their choice of clothes while several people slammed for unfair treatment of the man who was in a similar situation.
A few days ago, a man wearing undergarments was booked by the police.
Read the reactions of the Twitter users to the video:
