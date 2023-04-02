AI images of animals taking selfies; netizens simply love them

AI images of animals taking selfies | Instagram- Jyo John Mulloor

Today, AI is everywhere, be it chatbot like ChatGPT or voice assistants like Siri, Google Home, and Alexa to facial recognition technologies and surveillance systems and many other innumerable uses.

AI has now, also tapped into the field of art. AI images of famous personalities keep surfacing on social media and we love to see them. We also, got to see unbelievable chilling pictures of Indian cities to images of Game of Thrones characters dressed by Indian costume designer. AI artist Jyo John Mulloor shared an Instagram post in which different animals clicking selfies can be seen.

Mulloor captioned his post as, “I recently shared some selfies of my old friends from my past, and I've received a flood of new selfies from all around the world. Some of them are truly captivating. Care to share which one is your favourite?”

Take a look at these beautiful images of cute animals taking selfies:

Since being posted, the post got 88,927 likes and the numbers are only increasing. Instagram users couldn't stop themselves from commenting on these pictures. “Love those selfies!” commented an Instagram user;" while some also shared their favourite picture from the series.

Read the comments of the Instagram users to the post:

Which animal do you find the cutest?

Earlier, AI images of famous leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and others, Barrack Obama and Pope Francis also, became a hit on the internet.

