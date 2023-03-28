AI generates images of Pope Francis in a complete new avatar

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 28, 2023
Pope Francis wearing a massive white puffer coat has been circulating on social media platforms such as Reddit and Twitter
However, the image is completely fake and was produced using an AI tool called Midjourney
Pope Francis in the viral picture wearing a white puffer jacket
Pope's AI generated image of him wearing a Sunglass
Another image of the Pope, this time around he is seen with a luxury car
Pope's new found love for guitar generated by AI
The image of Pope Francis - the DJ has gone viral on social media
