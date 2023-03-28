AI generates images of Pope Francis in a complete new avatar

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 28, 2023

Pope Francis wearing a massive white puffer coat has been circulating on social media platforms such as Reddit and Twitter

However, the image is completely fake and was produced using an AI tool called Midjourney

Pope Francis in the viral picture wearing a white puffer jacket

Pope's AI generated image of him wearing a Sunglass

Another image of the Pope, this time around he is seen with a luxury car

Pope's new found love for guitar generated by AI

The image of Pope Francis - the DJ has gone viral on social media

