Barack Obama & Angela Merkel's beach day; artist creates AI images of the duo

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 21, 2023
Former US President Barack Obama and German ex-Chancellor Angela Merkel's AI pictures are doing rounds on social media
All picture credit Julien Al Art
Artist 'Julien Al Art' shared these AI images on Instagram
The images depict the former leaders enjoying a beach day together
The pictures have stunned netizens as the use of AI is continued to create people and places
The artist had posted the these images on Saturday and since then, the post has more than 3,500 likes
Netizens are blown away by the realistic pictures created by AI
Some users feared that AI's ability to create near-accurate images of people might get scary in future
Barack and Angie, an unlikely pair at the beach as created by AI
Artist 'Julien Al Art' most uncommon pair has taken the internet by storm
