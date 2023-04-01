Shocking video: Bride almost burnt while posing as James Bond

A bride got almost burnt during her wedding photoshoot while she was posing with a sparkling gun. The bride and the groom can be seen posing with sparking guns at their wedding venue. However, the stunt went wrong and the bride had to suffer the consequence of the stunt.
In the 13-second video, a bride and her husband-to-be can be seen posing as James Bond with guns. However, the bride’s gun bursts and strikes the bride in her face. The bride had a narrow escape.
A Twitter user Aditi shared the video and wrote, “Idk what’s wrong with people these days. They are treating wedding days more like parties and this is how they ruin their perfect day.”
WATCH:
A social media user also, commented, “This is ridiculous, adding accident risks to already existing risks in the environment. Social media posts is a 2 minute affair, forgotten soon." Another user wrote, "Marriages these days has become vulgar expression of wealth."
