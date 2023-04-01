 WATCH: Korean woman drawing comparison between office dinners in South Korea vs India
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWATCH: Korean woman drawing comparison between office dinners in South Korea vs India

WATCH: Korean woman drawing comparison between office dinners in South Korea vs India

Jiwon is a Korean blogger who says she is highly fascinated with Indian culture

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 01, 2023, 10:23 AM IST
article-image

Videos by Korean people keep surfacing on internet and are among the most viewed ones. Recently, a South Korean blogger shared a video to draw comparison between office dinners in South Korea and India. She tried to show through the video, the differences between company culture in her country and India. The video has become viral.

Jiwon, named as Korean G1 on social media, shared an Instagram reel showing how company dinners in South Korea are vastly different from those in India. In her video, she explained that drinking forms a big part of office gatherings in South Korea. “In Korea, bosses like people who drink well,” sharing a clip which shows her pouring a drink. Dinners often start and end with alcohol, and politeness is expected even when in an unofficial setting like post-work dinners.

In contrast, drinking is neither encouraged nor frowned-upon at company dinners in India, Jiwon explained. People know how to have a good time with or without alcohol.

Read Also
Elon Musk becomes the most-followed Twitter user, overtaking Barack Obama
article-image

In India, colleagues dance together and enjoy to the fullest. She interspersed this commentary with clips that show her at what looks like an office party in India. The video shows Jiwon dancing with her Indian colleagues, playing the DJ and more.

WATCH:

Social media users simply loved the video and dropped their comments on the videos.

Read the reactions of the Instagram users to the viral video below:

Jiwon is a Korean blogger who says she is highly fascinated with Indian culture. She developed love for India from 2012, when her teacher showed her a few Bollywood movies. She made her first trip to India in November 2022 and has since shared several videos showing the similarities and differences between the two countries.

Read Also
Meet railway ticket checker who collected fine of over ₹1 crore
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Korean woman drawing comparison between office dinners in South Korea vs India

WATCH: Korean woman drawing comparison between office dinners in South Korea vs India

Time Travellers share proof that there's 'no human life in 2027'

Time Travellers share proof that there's 'no human life in 2027'

Alien found dead on Earth & it mysteriously disappeared later from a South American village

Alien found dead on Earth & it mysteriously disappeared later from a South American village

Chewing gum tasted by 'Iron Man' actor Robert Downey Jr is on SALE for more than ₹ 3 million

Chewing gum tasted by 'Iron Man' actor Robert Downey Jr is on SALE for more than ₹ 3 million

Introverts Ki Shaadi: Check out the Twitter thread that has gone viral with hilarious memes; it has...

Introverts Ki Shaadi: Check out the Twitter thread that has gone viral with hilarious memes; it has...