WATCH: Korean woman drawing comparison between office dinners in South Korea vs India

Videos by Korean people keep surfacing on internet and are among the most viewed ones. Recently, a South Korean blogger shared a video to draw comparison between office dinners in South Korea and India. She tried to show through the video, the differences between company culture in her country and India. The video has become viral.

Jiwon, named as Korean G1 on social media, shared an Instagram reel showing how company dinners in South Korea are vastly different from those in India. In her video, she explained that drinking forms a big part of office gatherings in South Korea. “In Korea, bosses like people who drink well,” sharing a clip which shows her pouring a drink. Dinners often start and end with alcohol, and politeness is expected even when in an unofficial setting like post-work dinners.

In contrast, drinking is neither encouraged nor frowned-upon at company dinners in India, Jiwon explained. People know how to have a good time with or without alcohol.

In India, colleagues dance together and enjoy to the fullest. She interspersed this commentary with clips that show her at what looks like an office party in India. The video shows Jiwon dancing with her Indian colleagues, playing the DJ and more.

Jiwon is a Korean blogger who says she is highly fascinated with Indian culture. She developed love for India from 2012, when her teacher showed her a few Bollywood movies. She made her first trip to India in November 2022 and has since shared several videos showing the similarities and differences between the two countries.

