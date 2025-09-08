Dubai Police Participate In NRI's Onam Celebrations: Viral Video Wins Hearts Online

Indian festivals are known for their vibrant energy and sense of togetherness, and Onam is no exception. This year, the spirit of Kerala’s biggest festival came alive in Dubai’s bustling Karama district, where residents celebrated with dance, music, and community bonding. What made the event truly memorable was the participation of Dubai Police, whose gesture touched hearts across social media.

Onam festivities in Dubai’s Karama

Onam, Kerala’s grand harvest festival, is celebrated for ten days with cultural events, floral decorations (pookalam), boat races, traditional games, and feasts known as Onam Sadhya. In Dubai, the celebrations recreated this festive atmosphere as residents dressed in colorful attire joined in lively performances and fun activities. The joyful mood in Karama closely resembled the vibrant streets of Kerala during Onam.

Dubai police win praise for their gesture

A video shared by Instagram page @dxbstreetphotography captured the special moment when Dubai Police joined the festivities. In the clip, a police officer can be heard warmly telling the crowd, “We love you, we really love you… enjoy.” This gesture of inclusivity drew widespread appreciation online, with many calling it a heartwarming example of unity in Dubai.

Social media reactions

Netizens were quick to praise the Dubai Police for their kindness. One user, Favas Mannazhi Chalavara, commented, “We sincerely thank the Dubai Police Department for their gracious presence and support at our Onam celebration program. Your participation added great value to the event.” Another called the police officer a “pure gentleman and kind-hearted,” while others highlighted how such actions reflect Dubai’s multicultural spirit.

Onam

Celebrated predominantly in Kerala, Onam marks the beginning of the harvest season and the end of monsoon. It is rooted in the legend of King Mahabali, whose annual visit is believed to bless the land with prosperity. Beyond India, Onam has become a global celebration, bringing together Malayali communities across the world.

A reflection of Dubai’s multicultural harmony

Dubai, home to one of the largest Indian diasporas, often sees grand celebrations of Indian festivals like Diwali, Holi, and Onam. The presence of Dubai Police at the Karama event not only ensured safety but also symbolised solidarity and cultural inclusivity. Their participation reinforced Dubai’s image as a city where diverse communities live and celebrate together in harmony.