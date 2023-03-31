Meet railway ticket checker who collected fine of over ₹1 crore

Meet South-Eastern railway ticket checker who collected fine of over ₹1 crore | FPJ

Pintu Das, a ticket checker of the Howrah Kharagpur Branch of South Eastern Railway has collected fine of over ₹1 crore during the current financial year.

According to an official statement by South Eastern Railway, Das whose workplace is Santaragachi Station of Howrah Kharagpur Branch, collected a total of ₹1,00,53,400 as penalties till March 26, 2023.

As per railways, this is one of the highest amounts of money collected by a ticket checker as a fine from the southeast branch of the Railway.

“This is the first time in the history of South Central Railway that any individual ticket-checking staff has crossed ₹1.0 crore in earnings,” the Southern Central Railway said in a statement.

Pintu Das said that he checks the tickets of passengers in long distances, as well as local trains between Howrah to Kharagpur, Kharagpur to Baleshwar, Howrah to Digha, and Shalimar to Tata sections.

Das considers Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Rajesh Kumar as his ‘main inspiration’. “I was able to achieve this by getting everyone’s support. and was able to move my division forward. Want to take the railway further in the future," he said.

The Southern Central Railway shared has shared the names of nine of its ticket-checking staff who have collected over ₹1 crore. Of the nine ticket-checking staff, seven are from the Secunderabad Division and one each from the Vijayawada and Guntakal Divisions.

The staff fined a total of ₹1.16 lakh commuters who were found to be travelling without tickets. The total combined fine collection stood at ₹9.62 crore.