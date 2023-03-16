 IRCTC to launch India’s new tourist train 'Bharat Gaurav' on March 18 from Secunderabad
Read to know about the details on the train's routes, costs, facilities and more

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 16, 2023, 03:44 PM IST
The first Bharat Gaurav special tourist train launched by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will commence its journey from Secunderabad railway station on March 18.

The first one coming up in March is called the 'Punya Kshetra Yatra'. The journey will begin at Secunderabad in Telangana and go through Puri, Konark, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj before returning to Secunderabad.

Itinerary:

Punya Kshetra Yatra package includes visits to the Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri, the Sun Temple in Konark, the Ganga aarti in Varanasi and the evening aarti by the Sarayu river in Ayodhya, among others.

The journey spans a total of eight nights and nine days. Boarding and deboarding of passengers is allowed at Secunderabad, Kazipet, Khammam, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Simachalam and Vijayanagaram.

The next trip of Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train will start on April 18.

There are several Bharat Gaurav trains in the works, with routes that take you to Amritsar, Bhatinda, Prayagraj, Varanasi and even Kathmandu, Nepal.

Bharat Gaurav train interior

The train has sleeper non-AC as well as AC III tier and II tier coaches, with a total capacity of 600-700 passengers. Inside, there are infotainment systems, CCTV cameras in common areas and unarmed security in every coach. There’s also a pantry car where freshly made meals will be served onboard—the menu will offer a range of regional Indian cuisines in the form of preset meals.

Pricing

Package includes the cost of train journey, all meals (vegetarian only), excursions by buses, stay at hotels, tour guides, meals, travel insurance are provided along with allied onboard services. Monument entry charges are not included in the package.

It is available in three categories—Economy, Standard and Comfort, and prices vary depending on whether you pick a single room or a multi-sharing room. Packages for single rooms start at ₹ 15,300.

The exterior of these trains showcase popular Indian monuments, sculptures, landmarks, and dance forms which are an integral part of the country’s pride.

