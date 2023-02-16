IRCTC west zone's first Bharat Gaurav Train to begin its maiden 11-day on March 9

The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) west zone is all set to run its first trip of Bharat Gaurav Train on March 9. This 11-day ‘Dakshin Yatra Rail Tour' package will start from CSMT and cover divine/pilgrimage places of Southern India like Mysuru-Bangalore- Kanyakumari-Thiruvananthpuram-Rameshwaram-Madurai-Tirupati.

Cost of this tour package is around ₹18,000 per person for sleeper class, ₹28,000 per person for 3rd AC class and ₹44,000 per person for 2nd AC class. The fares include meal and hotel expenses.

The train will start from CSMT on 9th March at 00.20 am and return back at 11.30 pm on 19th March at CSMT. The train will also halt at Kalyan and Pune station in both directions.

What is the Bharat Gaurav Train scheme?

The Bharat Gaurav Train (BGT) scheme, a theme-based Tourist Circuit Train, was launched by Indian Railways to showcase India's rich cultural heritage and magnificent historical places to the people of the country and the world.

IRCTC, west zone has registered itself with Central Railway to run the Bharat Gaurav Train.

"An agreement was executed in this regard between the Chief Commercial Manager, Passenger Services (Nodal Officer) Ity Pandey and Group General Manager IRCTC, west zone on 2nd February One rake consisting 14 coaches as demanded by IRCTC is handed over to IRCTC," said a senior railway officials.

"Indian Railways had launched the operation of theme-based Bharat Gaurav train in the month of November 2021.

"The objective of this theme is to showcase India's rich cultural heritage and magnificent historical places to the people of India and the world, through Bharat Gaurav Trains," said a senior railway officials adding that this Bharat Gaurav trains is first-of-its-kind theme-based tourist circuit trains of IRCTC west zone.

