IRCTC introduces Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train to showcase heritage of Gujarat; check out features and price |

To showcase the cultural and spiritual heritage of Vibrant Gujarat State, the Railways will run its Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train to start a special tour 'Garvi Gujarat'.

The train will cover a distance of 3500 kms approx during the course of eight days journey. The first stoppage of this tourist train has been kept at Kevadiya wherein the Statue of Unity will be the centre of attraction.

This special tourist train, operated by the IRCTC, will depart on February 28 from Delhi's Safdarjung Railway Station on eight days tour. Boarding and deboarding facilities are provided at Gurugram, Rewari, Ringas, Phullera, and Ajmer railway stations for the convenience of tourists.

This train tour package has been designed on the lines of Centre's scheme of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat' conceptualised on the life of freedom fighter Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The state-of-the-art Deluxe AC Tourist Train has a host of astounding features including:

2 fine dining restaurants,

Modern kitchen,

Shower cubicles in coaches,

Sensor based washroom functions,

Foot massager

Fully air-conditioned train

2 types of accommodation- 1st AC and 2nd AC

Enhanced security features of CCTV cameras

Security guards for each coach

Infotainment system in the entire train

Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train is in line with the central government's initiative 'Dekho Apna Desh' to promote domestic tourism.

Prices

At a price range starting from Rs 52,250 per person in AC 2 Tier, Rs 67,140 per person in AC 1 (Cabin), and Rs 77400 per person in AC 1 (Coupe), the IRCTC tourist train will be an eight-day all-inclusive tour package, and the price will cover the train journey in the respective class, a night's stay at AC hotels, all meals (vegetarian only), all transfer and sight-seeing in buses, travel insurance, and the services of a guide, etc. All necessary health precautionary measures will be taken care of and IRCTC will make efforts to provide a safe and memorable experience to the guests.