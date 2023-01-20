A special IRCTC tourist train for Jyotirlinga Yatra; details inside

A special IRCTC tourist train for Jyotirlinga Yatra | Sourced

'Bharat Gaurav', a special tourist train by Indian Railways will start its 'Jyotirlinga Yatra' on February 4, 2023, which will last for 8 nights and 9 days from the cities of Rajasthan.

In addition to Udaipur, passengers will also be able to board and deboard in Jaipur, Chaderiya, Bhilwara, and Ajmer. The special tourist train will be taking travellers to Veraval, Pune, Dwarka, Aurangabad, and Nashik and the journey will be completed on February 12, 2023.

The tourist train will travel to Jyotirlinga temples:

Veraval: Somnath Jyotirlinga Temple

Nashik: Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga Temple

Dwarka: Grisneshwar Jyotirlinga Temple & Dwarkadish Temple

Pune: Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga Temple

Aurangabad: Grineshwar Jyotirlinga Temple & Ellora Caves

There will be 600 seats total on this 3 AC Class train, distributed equally between superior and basic seats. While the Standard section will have 300 seats, the Superior section will also have 300 seats.

For those travelling in the Superior category, the cost of a ticket is INR 31,500 (per person) for single occupancy, INR 24,230 (per person) for double or triple occupancy, and INR 21,810 (per child) for those travelling with children between the ages of 5 and 11.

Travel under the Standard category, however, will require payment of INR 27,810 for single occupancy, INR 21,390 for double or triple occupancy, and INR 19,260 for children between the ages of 5 and 11.

