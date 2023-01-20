Republic Day 2023: Bengaluru's iconic 'Lalbagh flower show' is back

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 20, 2023
Bengaluru’s Lalbagh flower show at the Lalbagh Botanical Garden promises to dazzle visitors for the '213th' time. The one-of-a-kind show will take place in the 'Glass House' and is expected to welcome lakhs of visitors. The show is conducted by the 'Department of Horticulture and Mysore Horticulture Society'
This year’s show will feature flowers from different parts of India as well as other countries. Approximately three lakh flower pots with 97 varieties on display, including 20 exotic types from different countries
The theme of the show is Bengaluru’s history and evolution. Rare flowers from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh as well as cymbidium from Darjeeling will be there here
There would be replicas of Mud fort, Tipu Sultan’s Summer Palace, High Court Building, Vrishabhavathi, Begur Inscription, which first mention the name Bengaluru, Vidhana Soudha, Bull Temple and Bengaluru palace
Also there will be ‘Giri Durga’, a concept which symbolises the city, which was built on Durga, the 300-million-year-old Labagh rock, Roman era coin artefacts, Dodda Basavanna and Kadu Malleswara temples
There will be a mega floral flow resembling waterfalls of sorts by using 2.5 lakhs chrysanthemum
Various flowers like anthurium, lily, gerbera, sevanthige, orchids and carnations will be used in installations
The other attractions include models of Kempegowda Tower in the form of a vertical garden, comprising more than 35,000 multiple colour flowers
The show will be inaugurated by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai
When: January 20-29; Prices: INR 70 on weekdays, INR 75 on weekends. INR 30 for children under the age of 12 for all days; Timings: 9 am to 6 pm
